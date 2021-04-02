Live

Amid cheating scandal, provost questions Stanford's academic integrity

Amid an investigation of a large number of students at Stanford University cheating, the provost sent a letter to faculty and staff saying that as many as 20 percent in an introductory course may have been involved.
