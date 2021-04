Amid battle to repeal Obamacare, should you still enroll? More than 11 million people have signed up for health plans under the Affordable Care Act in 2017. Their plans will take effect at the beginning of March. But with President Trump vowing to repeal the law, many people are unsure about enrolling. Bloomberg News White House correspondent Shannon Pettypiece joins "CBS This Morning" from Washington to discuss questions about sign-ups.