America's longest war ending with full troop withdrawal from Afghanistan by August 31 America's longest war is coming to an end, with President Biden announcing the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan will conclude by August 31. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, Politico White House correspondent and associate editor Anita Kumar, and The Washington Post's Capitol Hill reporter Rhonda Colvin join CBSN's "Red & Blue" with more on the impact, as well as the latest push by Democrats to protect voting rights.