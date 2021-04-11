Live

Watch CBSN Live

America's biggest theme parks step up security

Many of the nation's theme parks are stepping up security ahead of the holidays. Visitors to Disney, SeaWorld and Universal Studios theme parks will see stricter security measures. Anna Werner reports outside Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
