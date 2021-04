Americans released from Iran reunite with family, friends Among the five Americans released in the U.S.-Iran prisoner swap, reporter Jason Rezaian, former Marine Amir Hekmati and Pastor Saeed Abedini are being treated at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany. It's not only a place where they are getting assessed medically, but it's also where they can ease back into the rhythms and relationships of normal life. Elizabeth Palmer reports.