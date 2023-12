Americans raise concerns about U.S. terrorist watchlist More than two million people, including thousands of Americas, are on the United States' terrorist watch list - and many say they should not be included, but can't get off of it. Imtiaz Tyab joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss the new CBS Reports documentary, for which he spoke to Americans who believe they are incorrectly on the list, and security officials who argue it's an important tool for keeping America safe.