Americans want new House speaker to work with Democrats, cut spending, CBS News poll finds Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana are each making their push to replace Kevin McCarthy as the next House speaker. New CBS News' polling shows the American public wants the next Republican speaker to prioritize federal spending cuts, but also work across the aisle with Democrats and stand up against the "MAGA" movement. Those within the Republican Party may be thinking a little differently. CBS News executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto has more.