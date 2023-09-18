Americans expected to be released in Iran prisoner swap A long-negotiated prisoner swap between the U.S. and Iran moved forward Monday, with a five-for-five prisoner swap and Iran gaining access to $6 billion in frozen funds. The Biden administration says it will monitor the money to ensure it is only spent on humanitarian efforts, but critics say the deal will only incentivize more hostage taking from nations hostile to the U.S. "Face the Nation" moderator and chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan reports from Washington.