Americans creatively use Airbnb and Etsy to donate money directly to Ukrainians Many Americans are turning to Airbnb to directly send money to individual Ukrainians. According to Airbnb, more than 61,000 nights were booked in Ukraine on March 2 and 3. That’s nearly $2 million in bookings. CBS News’ business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss.