Americans could face hardest week yet, surgeon general says Surgeon General Jerome Adams says most Americans will face the hardest and saddest time of their lives this week. The outbreak is overwhelming hospitals across the country, including New York, where cases surged over the weekend. Across the nation, more than 330,000 cases of coronavirus are reported. At least 9,600 Americans have died. David Begnaud reports from outside Comfort, the Navy hospital ship docked in Manhattan.