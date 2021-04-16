Live

Americans are flying less and less each year

Americans are flying less and driving more when it comes to vacationing; Chick-Fil-A is recalling their chocolate chip cookies which may have peanuts in them; and more from CBS MoneyWatch's Hena Daniels from the New York Stock Exchange.
