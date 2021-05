"American Wolf" author on the complicated return of wolves in the U.S. After decades of restoration efforts wolves are once again roaming parts of the Western U.S., but their return is not without controversy. A remarkable new book examines the issues involved from a unique perspective: through the life story of one of the animals. Author Nate Blakeslee joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss his new book "American Wolf: A True Story of Survival and Obsession in the West."