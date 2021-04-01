Live

American victims of Germanwings crash identified

New details have emerged about two Americans that were killed when Germanwings Flight 9525 crashed. They were identified as a U.S. government contractor and her daughter. CBSN's Elaine Quijano and Vinita Nair report on the details.
