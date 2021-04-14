American veteran killed in Israel

Live

A U.S. Army veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan was stabbed to death Tuesday by a Palestinian while visiting the Israeli coastal city of Jaffa. He was from Lubbock, Texas. Margaret Brennan reports.
