American tourist killed in Tel Aviv attack

One American tourist has been confirmed dead in a series of stabbings in Israel perpetrated by Palestinian attackers. The attacks come amid Vice President Joe Biden's visit to Israel. CBS Radio News' Robert Berger joins CBSN with the latest details.
