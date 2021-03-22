Live

American teen allegedly beaten by Israeli police

The 15-year-old American cousin of Mohamed Abu Khdeir, the Palestinian teen who was abducted and killed last week, says he was detained and beaten by Israeli police for days. Alex Ortiz reports from East Jerusalem.
