Live

Watch CBSN Live

"American Sniper" trial nears end

Closing arguments could be presented as early as Monday in the trial of Eddie Ray Routh, the man accused of killing Chris Kyle. Manuel Bojorquez reports on how a psychologist's testimony could be key in deciding Routh's fate.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.