American researchers on climate change's front lines World leaders may be negotiating in Paris about climate change, but some of the most important new research on the subject is being done far away from civilization in Svalbard, a collection of Norwegian islands just 800 miles from the North Pole. Mark Phillips reports on 22-year-old American Sarah Strand and her Swedish colleague Norbert Pirk who are trying to unlock secrets of climate change that have been frozen into the landscape for tens of thousands of years.