American Rescue Plan could create millions of public sector jobs Many people with jobs affected by the pandemic may soon be returning to work. President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package will also help create millions of new jobs for those in the public sector who were furloughed or laid off. State and local governments are hoping these new opportunities will bring jobs numbers back to pre-pandemic levels. CBS News reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.