U.S. players continue surprise success at Australian Open American Jenson Brooksby topped No. 2 seed Casper Ruud on the men's side of the Australian Open Thursday, just a day after fellow American Mackenzie McDonald defeated top seed Rafael Nadal. On the women's side, American Katie Volynets stunned No. 9 seed Veronika Kudermetova to advance to the third round of the Australian Open. Steph Baumgartel, a reporter for Network 10, joined CBS News from Melbourne.