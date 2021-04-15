Live

American ISIS member being interviewed by FBI

More details about an American who joined ISIS and surrendered in Iraq are coming to light. Mohammad Jamal Khweis is now a prisoner of the Kurds and is being interviewed by the FBI. Jeff Pegues has more.
