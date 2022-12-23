Watch CBS News

American hold $21 billion in unused gift cards

You might want to check your junk drawer. Nearly half of Americans are holding onto $21 billion in unused gift cards, according to a report, and 25% of people said they misplaced them. Carter Evans takes a look.
