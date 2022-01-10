American Girl introduces Chinese-American doll as its "Girl of the Year" American Girl and Mattel kicked off the new year with the introduction of their 2022 "Girl of the Year": Corinne Tan, the brand's only Chinese-American character. In a series of books released in tandem with the doll, Corinne deals with serious issues like anti-Asian racism and growing up in a blended family. The award-winning author of those books, Wendy Shang, joined CBSN to talk more about the significance of this new character.