American climbers on harrowing climb up Mt. Everest For weeks, we've shown you the first-hand account of professional climbers Cory Richards and Adrian Ballinger working to reach the summit of Mount Everest. They shared their adventure on social media, capturing their attempt in real-time through Snapchat. Last week, Richards made it to the top without supplemental oxygen, but Ballinger was forced to turn back after facing hypothermia. Richards and Ballinger join "CBS This Morning" to discuss their daring journey.