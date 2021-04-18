Live

Watch CBSN Live

American climbers on harrowing climb up Mt. Everest

For weeks, we've shown you the first-hand account of professional climbers Cory Richards and Adrian Ballinger working to reach the summit of Mount Everest. They shared their adventure on social media, capturing their attempt in real-time through Snapchat. Last week, Richards made it to the top without supplemental oxygen, but Ballinger was forced to turn back after facing hypothermia. Richards and Ballinger join "CBS This Morning" to discuss their daring journey.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.