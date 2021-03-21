Live

American chefs fuel ramen renaissance

This is no flash-dried, instant ramen. Real ramen is a complex dish with a long history, and the ramen craze is boiling over in the United States with the help of chefs like Ivan Orkin and Momofuku's David Chang. Mo Rocca reports.
