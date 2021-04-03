American banker recalls rescue of Vietnamese co-workers during fall of Saigon Forty years ago today, Saigon fell to communist North Vietnam. Images of South Vietnamese escaping on American helicopters are seared into history. There are tales of tragedy, but also heroism. One story is that of John Riordan, who CBS News first met in 2013 when Lesley Stahl interviewed him for "60 Minutes." In his new book, "They Are All My Family," Riordan chronicles the chaos of Saigon's fall. As Chip Reid reports, Riordan rescued more than 100 people.