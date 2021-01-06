Download The CBS News App
Watch Live: Trump supporters breach Capitol as violence forces lockdown
Inside the Senate chamber as rioters stormed the Capitol
Woman who was shot during Capitol assault has died
Live Updates: Ossoff win in Georgia delivers Senate to Democrats
Democrats gain control of Senate with victories in Georgia runoffs
Biden to nominate Merrick Garland to be attorney general
"We will never concede": Trump revs up supporters with false claims
WNBA players celebrate Warnock's projected win over Loeffler
Two officers fired over police raid that killed Breonna Taylor
America marks unprecedented day in politics after rioters swarm Capitol
CBS News' chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe join Norah O'Donnell to recap the day's events.
