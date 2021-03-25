Report: America has forgotten how to forgive as more people fall victim to so-called "cancel culture" Graeme Wood, a staff writer for The Atlantic, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss why he thinks America has forgotten to forgive people for their past mistakes and errors, and some of the negative impacts it could have. This comes after journalist Alexi McCammond resigned last week as editor of Teen Vogue before she officially started, following backlash over past anti-Asian and homophobic tweets she wrote when she a teenager. She apologized for using hurtful and inexcusable language.