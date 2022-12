Family of American national who was held in Lebanon fights for other detainees Shortly after Lebanese-American Amer Fakhoury was released from detention in Beirut, he died amid a battle with stage 4 lymphoma. His family started a foundation in his name to help free other Americans held around the world. Two of his daughters, Guila and Zoya Fakhoury, joined CBS News to discuss their father's case and the cases of other American detainees.