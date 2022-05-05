Watch CBS News

Amber Heard takes the stand in civil trial

Actress Amber Heard took the stand for the first time in the trial where Johnny Depp accuses her of defamation. She told the jury about the abuse she said she suffered at the hands of her ex-husband. Carter Evans has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.