Amazon workers stage their first walkout in the UK this week, demand better working conditions Employees at an Amazon warehouse in central England staged a walkout this week, the first the company has seen in the United Kingdom. A survey finds that nearly 40% of Chinese travelers do not plan on venturing overseas even as the country eases COVID-19 restrictions, and stocks of defense firms are up. CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio joins Vlad Duthiers and Errol Barnett from London with these and more economic and financial news.