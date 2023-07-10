Watch CBS News

Amazon Prime Day will feature "invite-only" deals

Amazon's popular Prime Day will kick off Tuesday, but it will look a little different. This year, Amazon is offering new, "invite only" deals for some products. Bridget Carey, senior editor at CNET.com, has more.
