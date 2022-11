Amazon pauses corporate hiring; mortgage rates fall below 7% Amazon announced it's pausing hiring for corporate positions in a move to try to cut costs amid concerns about a potential recession. Meanwhile, mortgage rates fell below 7% this week, but they're still higher than they were last year. CBS News anchors Lana Zak and Errol Barnett spoke with Lindsay Owens, executive director of Groundwork Collaborative, about where the U.S. economy stands.