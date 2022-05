Amazon Labor Union might object to rejected union bid The Amazon Labor Union is weighing whether to object to a rejected union bid on Monday. The defeat marked a reversal of fortune for the group, which achieved the first successful U.S. organizing effort in Amazon's history last month. Ann Berry, a chief investment officer for Wheelhouse Group, joins CBS News' Mola Lenghi and Tanya Rivero to discuss the vote and what it says about Amazon and the labor market as a whole.