Amazon hikes price of Prime service Amazon is raising the price of its Prime subscription service from $79 to $99 a year. It's the first increase since the program started in 2005. But the company says if you join during the next seven days you can still get the lower rate. Current users will see the hike when they renew. Amazon Prime gives you unlimited, free two-day shipping on most items. Jill Wagner has the latest MoneyWatch headlines.