Amazon fires two employees tied to New York City union effort Amazon has fired two employees involved in efforts to unionize a warehouse in New York City. The employees worked at a facility on Staten Island, which last month became the first Amazon warehouse to unionize in the country. Amazon says the terminations had nothing to do with the union, but were instead related to their job performances and duties. Michael Sainato, a contributor for The Guardian, joined CBS News' Elaine Quijano to discuss.