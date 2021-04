Amazon defeats unionization effort in Alabama Amazon has overcome a historic effort to unionize workers at its warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama. Roughly two-thirds of the more than 3,000 employees voted against unionizing. Rep. Andy Levin of Michigan's ninth congressional district spearheaded the efforts to help Amazon workers unionize. He spoke with Lana Zak about the vote and why the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union is accusing Amazon of taking "egregious and blatantly illegal actions during the union vote."