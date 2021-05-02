Live

Watch CBSN Live

Amazon buys Whole Foods for $13.7 billion

Online giant Amazon bought Whole Foods Friday for $13.7 billion, scooping up 460 brick-and-mortar stores that can double as refrigerated distribution centers for Amazon Fresh, the company's online grocery delivery service. Don Dahler reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.