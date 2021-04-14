Live

Watch CBSN Live

Amazing video: solar eclipse from 37,000 feet

A passenger aboard an Alaska Airlines flight caught a glimpse of a solar eclipse that reached full phase from 37,000 feet in the air. CBSN's Kristine Johnson and Vladimir Duthiers have more of the incredible video.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.