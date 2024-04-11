Watch CBS News

Amanda Knox faces slander trial in Italy

Amanda Knox is facing a new trial Thursday in Italy for slander. It stems from a wrongful accusation she made in 2007 while being questioned about the death of her roommate, Meredith Kercher. She was later convicted of murder, then exonerated.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.