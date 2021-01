Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth on joining "The Talk" Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth join "CBS This Morning" to discuss their new roles as hosts of the CBS show "The Talk." Starting Monday afternoon, Kloots and Welteroth will co-host the Daytime Emmy Award-winning show with Sharon Osbourne, Carrie Ann Inaba and Sheryl Underwood.