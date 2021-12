Amanda Gorman on her rise to fame: "It felt like I was kind of shot out of a cannon" Bestselling author and poet Amanda Gorman is releasing her third book of the year, "Call Us What We Carry." In an exclusive interview with “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King, Gorman reveals what the past year has truly been like for her after being thrust into the spotlight following her performance at President Biden’s inauguration ceremony.