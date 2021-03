Alzheimer's study: Disease takes bigger toll on women A new study on Alzheimer's disease from the Alzheimer's Association finds one out of six women over the age of 65 could develop the disease, compared to one in 11 men. Dr. Richard Isaacson, of the Alzheimer's Prevention Clinic at the New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, talks about the news with the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts.