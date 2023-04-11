Watch CBS News

Alvin Bragg sues Jim Jordan; Pretrial motions heard in Dominion lawsuit

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg is asking a judge to invalidate subpoenas Ohio Republican Judiciary Committee chair Jim Jordan issued to try to compel Bragg to testify before the House panel as part of its inquiries into the Manhattan DA's indictment of former President Donald Trump. And Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation case against Fox News won't begin until Monday, but a series of pretrial motions were heard from the judge in the case Tuesday. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports with more.
