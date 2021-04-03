Live

Watch CBSN Live

Almost 6,000 migrants rescued off Libyan Coast

Thousands of Libyans packed into wooden and rubber boats were rescued by the Italian Coast Guard in what might have been the biggest rescue mission of the year. CBS News' Allen Pizzey describes the dramatic rescue.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.