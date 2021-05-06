Live

Almanac: Why Lincoln grew a beard

On October 15, 1860, an 11-year-old girl's letter urged presidential candidate Abraham Lincoln to "let your whiskers grow" - and he did! Jane Pauley reports on the first (but not the last) bearded president.
