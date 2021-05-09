Live

Watch CBSN Live

Almanac: The West Point Eggnog Riot of 1826

On December 24, 1826, cadets at the United States Military Academy at West Point rebelled against an alcohol ban, smuggling in whiskey to reinforce their eggnog mutiny. The situation deteriorated after that. Jane Pauley reports.
