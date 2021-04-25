Live

Almanac: "The Nutcracker"

On December 18th, 1892, 124 years ago today, Peter Ilych Tchaikovsky's timeless ballet, "The Nutcracker," had its world premiere in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Jane Pauley reports on how it became a Christmas perennial.
