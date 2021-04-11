Almanac: The Halifax explosion

Live

On Dec. 6, 1917, an immense explosion wiped out much of the port city of Halifax, Nova Scotia, killing more than 1,800 people, when a French ship carrying tons of munitions bound for the Allies during World War I exploded. Charles Osgood reports
