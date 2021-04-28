Live

Watch CBSN Live

Almanac: The forerunner of hypnotism

On March 5, 1815, Franz Anton Mesmer, a German doctor whose controversial methods to harness a force he called "animal magnetism" were the forerunner of modern hypnotism, died at age 80. Jane Pauley reports.
